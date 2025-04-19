Agent of ex-LSU receiver Kyren Lacy calls out NFL following apparent suicide: ‘Shame on you’

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The agent of former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy took aim at the NFL in a lengthy post released Friday in the wake of Lacy’s apparent suicide, calling out the league for revoking his combine invitation "without acknowledgment or consideration of the facts."

Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports released a scathing statement in the days that followed Lacy’s death. The 24-year-old football player was found dead from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" after a police chase in Texas on Saturday night.

Lacy was facing criminal charges in Louisiana in connection with a crash in December that left a 78-year-old man dead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Kyren was a special talent, but an even better person. In December, Alliance was blessed to welcome Kyren into our family. His infectious personality and love of life positively affected everyone. Staff and clients alike," Arceneaux began his statement. "He loved football. The fact that it was also going to be a means to provide for his family meant even more. His family was his everything."

Arceneaux then turned his attention to the NFL, accusing the league of "alienating" athletes like Lacy.

"To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren's Combine invitation without acknowledgment or consideration of the facts. I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they've worked so hard for. Shame on the investigating agency for being more concerned about public perception and pressure to charge someone – than actually investigating the facts."

Arceneaux cited Lacy’s attorney in saying "there was a high probability the felony charge of negligent homicide would have been declined by a grand jury this past Monday."

KYREN LACY LED DEPUTIES ON POLICE CHASE BEFORE DYING OF 'SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND,' OFFICIALS SAY

Lacy was accused of driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle in December. He fled the scene of the crash without calling for aid, Louisiana State Police said at the time. An arrest warrant was obtained for Lacy for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

A grand jury was reportedly set to hear evidence in the case on Monday.

"Kyren was heartbroken by the tragic loss of Mr. [Herman] Hall. He was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the Grand Jury's decision. That aside, the system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives," Arceneaux said.

Lacy had declared for the NFL Draft after leading LSU in touchdowns receiving with nine last season, but his draft stock plummeted following news of the fatal car wreck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"K2 - You should have had the chance to reach your dream of playing in the NFL, in just a week's time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying – all without having the facts were too much to bear. We hoped to see you flourish as an elite WR in the NFL, but God needed you on his team more. Your memory will never be forgotten, we will not let your death be in vain, and you will not be Mr. Irrelevant," Arceneaux added.

Lacy led law enforcement in Texas on a police chase for miles on Saturday before eventually crashing his car. When deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office removed him from the car in order to take him into custody, they discovered that he was dead from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.