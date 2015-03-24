Adam Scott and wife Marie Kojzar expecting 1st child early next year

Golfer Adam Scott and his wife, Marie Kojzar, are expecting their first child early next year.

Scott, who married Kojzar in a private ceremony in the backyard of their home in the Bahamas on April 17, told Australian Golf Digest "it's not far away now, in nine weeks."

Scott is defending his Australian PGA title this week at Royal Pines on Queensland's Gold Coast, his third tournament in four weeks. He plans to take nearly two months off and return to the U.S. PGA Tour in February — with the new arrival.

The 34-year-old Scott says "we're not going to be in one place very long at the moment so it's going to be a travelling baby and have to do with a makeshift bed for the time being ..."