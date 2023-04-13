Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers trade talks between Jets, Packers stalled after NFL owners meeting: report

A potential trade offer for Rodgers reportedly included a 2023 second round pick and 2024 first round

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New York Jets are at a standstill with the Green Bay Packers over a trade involving Aaron Rodgers, and while one report on Wednesday signaled that owner Woody Johnson wasn’t on board with the terms of a potential deal involving high draft picks, another report revealed that two sides haven’t spoken in weeks. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on "NFL Live" that the Jets and Packers haven’t spoken since the NFL Owners’ Annual League Meeting in Phoenix last month, which came just over a week after Rodgers had publicly announced his intentions to play for New York next season. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"My understanding is there hasn’t been a whole lot of conversation, if any, over the last couple of weeks going back to the owners meetings," Schefter said.  

"And so both sides now appear to be dug in, and we’ll see whether or not anything changes as we head up to the draft." 

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg also reported Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Rodgers has signaled to the Jets not to "rush" on making a deal. 

"I’ve heard that Aaron has sent signals to the Jets that there’s no reason for them to rush, that he’s not coming until May anyway. So they’re not missing out on anything right now. So they should hold out as long as it takes and that ultimately they won’t wind up having to trade the 13th pick in the draft, which is what I think this ultimately comes down to." 

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Details surrounding a potential trade offer were also revealed Wednesday but did not include a first-round pick in this year's draft. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Packers are looking for a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they are willing to offer draft compensation if Rodgers does retire after the 2023 season. 

But Robinson reported that Johnson is hesitant over offering a first-round pick at all following the fallout from the Russel Wilson blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos. 

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 4, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.

The Rodgers saga continues to take turns with no real movement. 

Jets general manager Joe Douglas offered reassurances last week that Rodgers would be in New York next season, while Packers president Mark Murphy said Tuesday that he was "actively involved" in talks but that there was "nothing more to add" on the situation as it stands.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.