Aaron Rodgers says he 'can't wait to play' with former teammate Davante Adams 'again'

Aaron Rodgers may have had a Freudian slip.

The New York Jets quarterback was playing at the American Century Championships in Lake Tahoe earlier this week when he appeared to reveal he will be playing with one of the best wide receivers he's ever played with "again."

Rodgers and Davante Adams were teammates eight years in Green Bay, becoming one of the best duos in modern history.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season, and then the Packers sent Rodgers to the Jets a year later.

Now we have to wonder if a reunion is coming.

"I love Davante. Can’t wait to play with him," Rodgers said, adding "again" after a slight pause.

Adams said Thursday Rodgers is "in [his] ear" about a reunion, and Jets running back Breece Hall may be in on the discussion.

"Hey, you never know. We're always talking, we're always scheming. I'm on board," Hall said on Friday's "Up & Adams." "With him, Garrett [Wilson] and Mike Williams, just pick your poison.

"Either they beat you or I do."

Rodgers has continued to speak highly of Adams, even after their respective departures. Over his last five seasons, Adams has averaged 119 receptions for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns per 17 games.

Perhaps Adams would be on the trade market, or even a Jet by now, had the Raiders not retained Antonio Pierce, who got the nod as the team's interim head coach after the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Adams' 1,144 receiving yards were his lowest since his 997 in 2019. Through his first three games last year, he had 322, including 172 in Week 3, but he failed to reach the 80-yard mark for six straight weeks afterward.

He reminded everyone what he is capable of doing in Week 17, when he caught 13 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders are not much of a contender, and the Jets surely are. Where there's smoke, there's usually fire.

