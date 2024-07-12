Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers says he 'can't wait to play' with former teammate Davante Adams 'again'

Running back Breece Hall added, 'We're always scheming'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers may have had a Freudian slip.

The New York Jets quarterback was playing at the American Century Championships in Lake Tahoe earlier this week when he appeared to reveal he will be playing with one of the best wide receivers he's ever played with "again."

Rodgers and Davante Adams were teammates eight years in Green Bay, becoming one of the best duos in modern history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers (12) and Davante Adams (17) of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season, and then the Packers sent Rodgers to the Jets a year later.

Now we have to wonder if a reunion is coming.

"I love Davante. Can’t wait to play with him," Rodgers said, adding "again" after a slight pause.

Adams said Thursday Rodgers is "in [his] ear" about a reunion, and Jets running back Breece Hall may be in on the discussion.

Rodgers and Adams

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, of the New York Jets and wide receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders visit on the field after the Raiders' 16-12 victory over the Jets at Allegiant Stadium Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

COACHING LEGEND MONTE KIFFIN, LANE'S FATHER, DIES AT 84

"Hey, you never know. We're always talking, we're always scheming. I'm on board," Hall said on Friday's "Up & Adams." "With him, Garrett [Wilson] and Mike Williams, just pick your poison.

"Either they beat you or I do."

Rodgers has continued to speak highly of Adams, even after their respective departures. Over his last five seasons, Adams has averaged 119 receptions for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns per 17 games.

Perhaps Adams would be on the trade market, or even a Jet by now, had the Raiders not retained Antonio Pierce, who got the nod as the team's interim head coach after the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Adams' 1,144 receiving yards were his lowest since his 997 in 2019. Through his first three games last year, he had 322, including 172 in Week 3, but he failed to reach the 80-yard mark for six straight weeks afterward.

Antonio Pierce high fives Davante Adams

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders greets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) as he runs off the field after a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reminded everyone what he is capable of doing in Week 17, when he caught 13 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders are not much of a contender, and the Jets surely are. Where there's smoke, there's usually fire.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.