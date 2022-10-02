Aaron Rodgers heard dropping F-bomb during Packers drive, Tony Romo jokingly translates

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have helped the team eke out a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, but his frustrations with the offensive line were on full display.

With about 10:54 left in the fourth quarter and the Packers trailing 24-17, Rodgers and the Packers would try to run the hurry-up offense and get a quick snap before the Patriots could call a timeout. But the play didn’t get off as fast as Rodgers wanted it to.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers was heard yelling at his center Josh Myers to "snap the f---ing ball."

Tony Romo, the CBS color commentator, gave a hilarious translation of what Rodgers was telling his team.

"Did you hear that? He said, ‘You got to snap the ball a little quicker, guys,’" Romo said.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

SEAHAWKS' DK METCALF EXPLAINS WHY HE USED CART TO GET TO BATHROOM DURING GAME

On the same drive, Rodgers would find Romeo Doubs for a 13-yard touchdown pass to help tie the game at 24-24. Mason Crosby would eventually win it for Green Bay in overtime.

Rodgers had 251 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. His other touchdown pass went to Robert Tonyan. Doubs had five catches for 47 yards and Tonyan had two catches for 22 yards. Allen Lazard led the way with six catches for 116 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green Bay moved to 3-1 while New England fell to 1-3.