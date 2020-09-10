Aaron Rodgers thinks Packers are 'flying under the radar' despite near Super Bowl appearance

Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that despite the Green Bay Packers nearly making the Super Bowl last season he believes the team is “flying under the radar.”

Rodgers told reporters that there has been a lot of talk about other teams in the NFC but the Packers have sort of been left out of the conversation about the best teams in the conference.

“I think the beauty is there's a lot of conversation about other teams whether it's Tom [Brady] in Tampa, or the teams that were really solid last year: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia and Dallas with Mike [McCarthy] and what they've done with their roster. I like where we're at as far as kind of flying under the radar even though we went 13-3 last year. We've got a chance to prove what kind of team we are starting the season out on Sunday and I look forward to the opportunity,” he said.

Rodgers played in all 16 games in the 2019 regular season. He threw for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns and only had four interceptions. He led the NFL again with the lowest interception rate of any quarterback.

While the Packers tried to upgrade on offense by signing Devin Funchess, the wide receiver chose to opt out of the regular season over coronavirus fears.

Green Bay still boasts Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and veteran tight end Mercedes Lewis on the starting roster.

The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, 37-20.