SPORTS
Aaron Rodgers addresses 'hug-gate' controversy with Erin Andrews: 'I'm a hugger'

Rodgers defended the gesture, saying it was no different others he had while playing

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is pushing back on criticism that he and NFL reporter Erin Andrews received for a non-socially distanced hug they shared following a post-game interview on Christmas Day.

"Look, I’ve known EA [Erin Andrews] for a long time and I think the whole thing is obviously a little bit strange," the quarterback said during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

AARON RODGERS WON'T GET NFL MVP VOTER'S BACKING: 'BIGGEST JERK IN THE LEAGUE'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after setting the franchise record for most passing TDs in the first quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field, Dec. 25, 2021. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after setting the franchise record for most passing TDs in the first quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field, Dec. 25, 2021.  (Benny Sieu-USA Today Sports)

Shortly after Rodgers led his team to a 24-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 25, he and Andrews held a brief interview — where the two stood at least six feet apart.

After the interview, however, the two bridged the gap and hugged, sparking the controversy. 

Rodgers defended the gesture Tuesday, saying the exchange was no different than the numerous close-distance interactions he had with the athletes on the field.

PACKERS MAKE HISTORY AS AARON RODGERS HELPS TEAM TO TOP SEED IN NFC PLAYOFFS

"You’ve got to do some eight-feet-apart interview and that’s my friend," Rodgers explained, "[But] that’s the same way I’d hug a friend seeing them on the field, or hug a guy on the opposing team that you have respect for and you play against."

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Preston Smith walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won 17-0.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Preston Smith walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won 17-0. (Associated Press)

"Look, I do what I’m told in those situations about keeping distance, but I’m a hugger and I enjoy seeing my friends postgame," he added.

Andrews also interviewed Rodgers after the Packers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, when Rodgers threw his 442nd touchdown, a franchise record. The duo high-fived and hugged after the interview.

Rodgers is not expected to play when the Packers face the Detroit Lions in their final game of the regular season. The Packers have an NFL-best 13-3 record going into Week 18 — and Rodgers is expected to win the MVP award for his efforts, despite his controversial clashes with the league’s coronavirus protocols.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Nov. 14, 2021.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Nov. 14, 2021. (Getty Images)


 