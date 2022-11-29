Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers allegedly tested former teammate on Sept. 11 conspiracy theories: 'You believe in 9/11?'

Kizer was a backup to Rodgers in 2018

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
DeShone Kizer’s first time meeting Aaron Rodgers was memorable, to say the least.

Kizer was a backup to Rodgers in Green Bay in 2018. His role was to know the playbook, in case something happened to Rodgers.

But the first thing Rodgers tested Kizer on wasn’t the playbook. He quizzed him on the 9/11 attacks.

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks DeShone Kizer (9) and Aaron Rodgers (12) shake hands on the field during a game against the Chicago Bears Dec. 16, 2018, at Soldier Field in Chicago. 

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks DeShone Kizer (9) and Aaron Rodgers (12) shake hands on the field during a game against the Chicago Bears Dec. 16, 2018, at Soldier Field in Chicago.  (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"[He] shut the door, and the first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was, ‘You believe in 9/11?'" Kizer said. "What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?"

Rodgers replied, "You should read up on that," according to Kizer.

Aaron Rodgers, left, and DeShone Kizer of the Green Bay Packers react on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during a game at CenturyLink Field Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle.  

Aaron Rodgers, left, and DeShone Kizer of the Green Bay Packers react on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during a game at CenturyLink Field Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle.   (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Despite the weirdness of the initial interaction, Kizer said, it launched their relationship that season.

"Now we start learning about the playbook, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t know where this is going,’" Kizer said. "What it ended up being was a real thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. … We really bonded over that and started sharing some books and talking about some other things. Got into history, and business and finance."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Oakland Raiders quarterback DeShone Kizer after a game at Lambeau Field Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Oakland Raiders quarterback DeShone Kizer after a game at Lambeau Field Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kizer was released by the Packers in 2019.

