Aaron Judge salutes 'brave men and women' fighting for country after being named Team USA captain for WBC

New York Yankees two-time MVP slugger Aaron Judge will be Team USA’s captain for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and he couldn’t be happier to lead the Stars and Stripes against the world’s best talent on the diamond.

Speaking at Yankee Stadium after the announcement, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said that he asked former captain Mike Trout for permission to name Judge in the role. DeRosa said the Los Angeles Angels superstar responded, "He’s the one."

Judge remembered Trout leading out Team USA in the most recent World Baseball Classic finals, where he waved the American flag while walking out onto the field.

The Yankees captain understands the responsibility that he’s been privileged to have, and he made sure to point out all those in the armed forces that allow him to do so.

"To hear that praise from you, hear the praise from Trouty, it’s something special," Judge said to DeRosa during a press conference at Yankee Stadium. "Getting the chance to represent our country — I said it earlier this morning — just thinking about all the brave men and women who have fought for this country and laid their lives down for us to get a chance to go out here, especially me, go out here and play a game. It’s a pretty humbling experience.

"Happy to represent the U.S. and happy to be your captain."

Judge was vocal about his wish to play for Team USA one day, but when the tournament came around in 2023, it was a tough time as he was searching for a free agent contract. Considering what happened to New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz during a celebration with Team Puerto Rico — he tore his Achilles in a freak accident — Judge wasn’t risking any injury.

Judge received a nine-year, $360 million extension with the Yankees, and the captaincy for the franchise to boot. But with the new deal, Judge thought it smart to sit out.

But Judge, who won his second MVP this past season, knew the tournament would come around again in 2026. And DeRose immediately thought of Judge when he was named manager.

"I wanted him to be the captain," DeRosa told reporters. "I felt like he’s deserving of it. I watched Mike Trout walk out against Japan holding the flag; I want [Judge] to be that guy."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone added: "In a lot of ways, he’s certainly one of the face of baseball. Such a magnetic personality that people gravitate to, that people around the game love and respect. I think he’ll be great."

While Judge is aboard as Team USA’s captain, the surrounding roster won’t be finalized until next year. In 2023, it came out in early February.

However, Judge’s presence should lead other great players from the U.S. to voice their wish to be considered by DeRosa to make the team.

