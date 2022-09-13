Aaron Judge hits two home runs to inch closer to history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Judge was in a home run drought for five games, and that was just too long for him. So, he decided to make up for lost time.

In the sixth inning, the MVP favorite blasted his 56th home run of the season on Tuesday night at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox to tie the game at three.

Two innings later, he tied the game again, hitting a solo homer — his 57th of the year — over the Green Monster.

The five games without a homer was tied for his forth-longest streak of the season. However, despite the "drought," Judge has been absolutely raking. The homer was his second hit of the night, and in his last 10 games (up to the eighth-inning homer), he is hitting .514 (19-for-37) with six homers and 10 RBI. He has also reached base at least three times in all but one of those games.

Judge recently had a streak of seven straight games of reaching base at least three times, which had not been done by a Yankee since Mickey Mantle did so in 1957.

The 57 home runs are the most hit by a player since teammate Giancarlo Stanton hit 59 in his NL MVP-winning 2017 campaign with the Miami Marlins. It also extends the record for most home runs hit in a season by a right-handed Yankee.

Judge needs four to tie, and five to set, the American League record — which some may argue is the real record amid the steroid era.

In any case, Judge is three homers away from becoming just the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 in a season — it would also be the ninth occurrence and the first since Barry Bonds hit 73, which is the MLB record, and Sammy Sosa hit 64 in 2001.

Judge also is vying for the Triple Crown — entering Tuesday night, he was hitting .307, trailing Boston's Xander Bogaerts' .319.