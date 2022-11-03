Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers
Published

76ers' James Harden to miss a month due to foot injury: report

Harden was able to return to Wednesday's game after suffering the injury

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is reportedly expected to be sidelined for roughly one month due to a right foot tendon strain.

The 2018 NBA MVP appeared to suffer the injury Wednesday night during the Sixers' game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, according to The Associated Press.

Harden stumbled during a drive to the basket and grimaced in pain. He eventually returned to the game and finished the night with 24 points. 

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 12, 2022.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 12, 2022. (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 76ers sit at 4-5 on the young NBA season and are scheduled to return home Friday for a matchup against the New York Knicks.

Harden's fellow All-Star and teammate Joel Embiid has missed games this season due to an illness.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Emiid has been away from the team this week due to the flu. 

The five-time All-Star center is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds on the season. Embiid did not play in Philadelphia's games Monday and Wednesday against Washington.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden drives past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma in the second half of a game in Washington on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden drives past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma in the second half of a game in Washington on Monday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Harden has averaged 22 points and 10 assists through the first nine games of the season. He had issues with tightness in his hamstring last season. 

The Sixers play six of their next seven games at home. 

Harden was traded to the Sixers in February in a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston on Oct. 18, 2022.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston on Oct. 18, 2022. (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

In Harden’s 2017-18 MVP season, he averaged at least 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals, numbers previously matched by only Michael Jordan. 

Harden led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games with four that season and led the Houston Rockets to an NBA-best 65 wins.

 The Sixers have not provided an estimate of how much time Harden could miss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.