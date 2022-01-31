Ronnie Lott reflects on 49ers' loss to Rams in NFC title game: 'Pain of losing at this stage is immense'

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five Super Bowls and have produced some of the greatest players in NFL history, including quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young and wide receiver Jerry Rice, among others.

After the 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game on Sunday night, the team’s legendary defensive back Ronnie Lott reflected on San Francisco’s magical run that ended in disappointment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The pain of losing at this stage is immense," Lott wrote on Twitter. "I don’t miss NOT making the play. We all miss some. All of us. I don’t like crying because we lost but hated failing the fans. I hated the finality of the season. We only get a finite number of them. They are precious. Be proud @49ers."

JIMMY GAROPPOLO HAS 'BEEN NOTHING BUT A BROTHER TO ME,' 49ERS TEAMMATE SAYS

Lott, who played college football at USC, was a first-round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Lott, who is considered to be one of the greatest safeties in league history, won four Super Bowl titles with the 49ers, was an eight-time All-Pro selection and 10-time Pro Bowler, and was a member of the ‘80s and ‘90s All-Decade teams, as well as the 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the NFC Championship on Sunday, San Francisco held a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the 49ers failed to score a single point for the rest of the game and lost 20-17 to Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished 16-for-30 with 232 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Deebo Samuel had four catches for 72 yards and one touchdown.