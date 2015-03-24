49ers RB Kendall Hunter out for season with torn ACL

San Francisco 49ers running back Kendall Hunter's season is over before it began.

The 49ers confirmed Saturday that Hunter tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Friday's practice. Hunter began training camp as the No. 2 running back behind Frank Gore.

Hunter's knee buckled awkwardly as he tried to make a move during a non-contact portion of practice. His injury leaves LaMichael James, Carlos Hyde, Jewell Hampton and Marcus Lattimore to fill the void behind Gore.

Hunter rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries last season. He has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in three years since San Francisco selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of Oklahoma State.

Hunter was entering the final season of his rookie contract.