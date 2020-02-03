49ers' Nick Bosa, a Trump supporter, mocked online after missing out on White House trip

Karma may be losing Super Bowl LIV and not getting the chance to meet your idol.

At least according to the Internet.

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa was seen in tears as his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, 31-20.

Social media roasted the defensive end for not getting a chance to meet President Trump after winning the big game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

One tweet said: “Nick Bosa probs still crying.. Mahomes killed man dream of meeting trump. Hook me”

Said a tweet clowning him: “A picture of Nick Bosa crying on the sidelines. RT to make someone’s day.”

Another tweet said: “Nick Bosa when he realizes a black QB stopped him from meeting Trump”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the youngest player to win a Super Bowl MVP on Sunday thanks to his performance against the 49ers.

Mahomes, 24, led the Chiefs to a comeback victory in the fourth quarter. He threw two touchdown passes – one to Travis Kelce and one to Damien Williams – in the quarter to help Kansas City overcome a 10-point deficit.

In 2019, Bosa started a firestorm after revealing he cleansed his Twitter account of political tweets about Trump and Colin Kaepernick prior to the NFL Draft.

Screenshotted tweets showed Bosa calling Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who claimed NFL owners were colluding to keep him out of the league because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem, a "clown." He also created a stir over his opinions on Beyoncé’s music.

Bosa, a rookie who already has the physical tools and techniques of a player far more experienced, was born for this role as a disruptive defensive end.

His father, John, was a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 1987 and played three seasons in the NFL.

His older brother Joey was drafted third overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 before winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and recording 40 sacks in his first four seasons.

Nick Bosa was drafted out of Ohio State. He played three seasons with the Buckeyes and collected 29 sacks over that span.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump tweeted about Bosa after the 49ers ended up taking him with the No. 2 pick of the draft: “Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”