Cowboys' Dak Prescott talks 'humbling' 49ers loss: 'Didn’t see it coming'

It was a rough outing for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott was 14-of-24 for 153 yards. He had a touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin but threw three interceptions. Dallas failed to get any kind of offense going in the 42-10 loss.

The Cowboys quarterback put the loss in perspective as the team dropped to 3-2 on the season.

"Didn’t see it coming," he said. "Put everything into this, and got punched in the mouth. It was humbling a couple weeks ago against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.

"Felt good about the preparation, felt good about everything honestly coming into this game and they beat us in every aspect."

It was one of the worst defeats for Dallas in recent memory. The Cowboys fell to the New Orleans Saints 49-17 in 2013.

"We are not that far off from them," Cowboys star Micah Parsons said of the 49ers. "I do not think they are this much better of a team than us. We beat ourselves, and we need to be in better position to make plays and things like that.

"But going forward, we’re going to have to adjust and get ready. Because I definitely feel like they had our number and we didn’t have theirs. They gave us their best shot tonight, and we get to learn from this and get better come playoff time."

Dallas is in a tough division as they try to take away the NFC East title from the Philadelphia Eagles. But their schedule isn’t getting any easier. Dallas hits the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers next week and then returns home to face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys play the Eagles on Nov. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.