San Francisco 49ers

49ers fans get into brawl at preseason game in front of several children

One fan was left bloodied

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Saturday's San Francisco 49ers preseason game featured an ugly scene in the stands at Levi's Stadium.

Numerous Niners fans had to be separated after a huge brawl during the game against the Denver Broncos.

It's unclear what started the ruckus, but in the beginning of a video, at least three people can be seen throwing punches. 

From the looks of it, two fans — one wearing a Steve Young jersey, the other wearing a Jerry Rice jersey — were involved.

49ers helmet

San Francisco 49ers helmets prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.  (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

At least three children had a front row seat for the fight.

One fan was whisked away, but that left two others — the man in the Rice jersey and another in a white shirt — throwing numerous haymakers.

Levis Stadium banner

Levi's Stadium during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.  (MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eventually, it was broken up by security, but not before the man in the white shirt came up bloodied with his shirt ripped near the collar.

A separate view of the beginning of the brawl seems to show a disagreement between the fan in the white and the fan in the Young jersey.

49ers entertainment crew

San Francisco 49ers flags are waved during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Dec. 24, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif.  (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 49ers won the game over the Broncos, 21-20.