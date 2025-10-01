Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers to face Rams without quarterback Brock Purdy, key receivers in NFC West showdown

Mac Jones will make his third start of the 2025 season

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
A short week was not kind to the San Francisco 49ers, and the team will be without key offensive pieces, including quarterback Brock Purdy, against the Los Angeles Rams on "Thursday Night Football."

Wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings will also be unavailable for the 49ers Thursday night.

Purdy missed Weeks 2 and 3 after suffering a toe injury in the season opener but returned in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the 26-21 loss, Purdy’s toe injury flared up again.

Brock Purdy rolls out

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rolls out to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half in Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 8, 2024.  (Eakin Howard/AP Photo)

Mac Jones will make his third start of the season.

He filled in for Purdy in the previous games, completing 66% of his passes for 563 yards with four touchdowns and one interception over that span. The 49ers won both of those games.

49ERS LOSE STAR NICK BOSA FOR REMAINDER OF 2025 SEASON WITH TORN ACL: REPORTS

Jones is also dealing with a knee injury, but the 49ers said he was a full practice participant on all three of their injury reports this week. He has no game status heading into Thursday night.

Jennings is battling ankle and rib injuries, while Pearsall has been limited by a knee issue. The 49ers will turn to receivers Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson, the latter of whom made his season debut last week after serving a suspension.

San Francisco will also be without receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive end Robert Beal (ankle), while defensive tackle CJ West (thumb) is questionable.

Brock Purdy throws a pass

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium Dec. 12, 2024. (Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images)

This is already a pivotal game in the NFC West race, with both teams entering at 3-1 in the first of two matchups this season. The Rams bounced back last week with a win after a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, when two blocked field goals sealed the defeat.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense have thrived, and the addition of Davante Adams to play alongside Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams has led to the fourth-most yards per game in the league this season.

Brock Purdy looks on

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers after a 26-21 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium Sept. 28, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan will have to lean on star running back Christian McCaffrey and the accuracy of Jones to keep the Rams from pulling away.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

