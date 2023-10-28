49ers' Brock Purdy active after clearing concussion protocol

The San Francisco 49ers had a scare earlier this week when quarterback Brock Purdy surprisingly entered concussion protocol.

But all it was, was just a scare. After Purdy practiced in full Friday, he is now active for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy began experiencing concussion-like symptoms while on the plane back to San Francisco following the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."

Purdy participated in a portion of a walkthrough Wednesday, was limited in practice the next day and was a full participant Friday.

He will be the first player this season to enter protocol but not miss the following week's game.

The second-year quarterback's season has been trending down after starting 5-0 on the year to cement the 49ers once again as the team to beat in the NFC. But the Cleveland Browns were able to win a defensive battle at home against the Niners in Week 6, 19-17, where rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal for the win.

That was the first time Purdy had lost a game as a starter in the regular season, which is an amazing feat, considering that the Iowa State product was "Mr. Irrelevant" in last year’s draft.

However, Monday night’s loss was a shocker to many who believed the 49ers were going to get right back on track against a Minnesota team that has struggled early on this season. Purdy threw two interceptions in the same game for the first time ever, including on a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter that sealed Minnesota’s victory.

The Bengals have lost four of their first five games to start the season, but they have won their last two.

