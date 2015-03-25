3 officials interviewed over match-fixing, replacements brought in Singapore match

Three soccer officials — a referee and his two assistants — are being questioned by Singapore corruption authorities over possible match-fixing ahead of an Asian Football Confederation Cup game Wednesday.

The Football Association of Singapore says it was informed that the three officials assigned to handle the match between Singapore club Tampines Rovers and East Bengal of India were assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau with their investigations.

It says the officials are referee Ali Sabbagh and assistant referees Ali Eid and Abdallah Taleb, from Lebanon.

Replacement officials were later named for the match.

The statement says "Singapore and FAS have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to match-fixing and football corruption."