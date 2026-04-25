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NFL

2026 NFL Draft Undrafted Free Agents: Where the Top Names are Going

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The 2026 NFL Draft is over, and 257 players — from first overall pick Fernando Mendoza to "Mr. Irrelevant" Red Murdock — had their names called this weekend. Many other notable prospects did not, though, and will have to find their first professional home through free agency.

Shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft ended on Saturday, undrafted prospects began to find NFL homes. While undrafted free agents are typically less heralded, many have been able to have a successful career. There have also been undrafted free agents who've made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, like Kurt Warner and Antonio Gates.

So, here's a look at where some of the notable undrafted free agents from the 2026 draft are going. 

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears 

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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