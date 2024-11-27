20-year-old college football player dies from head injuries sustained during game

Alabama A&M University football player Medrick Burnett Jr. died after sustaining a serious head injury in a game, the school announced.

Burnett was 20 years old.

The news was announced by Alabama A&M athletic director Paul A. Bryant, who said Burnett died Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him," Bryant said in a statement, according to TMZ Sports.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSER: WEEK 13

"While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal."

Burnett, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Grambling State this season, sustained a severe head injury in a collision during the team’s game against Alabama State in October.

Dominece James, Burnett’s sister, had a GoFundMe established for her younger brother, explaining he had brain bleeds and swelling from the injury.

"He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life," James said on the GoFundMe page.

Burnett was a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker who grew up in Lakewood, California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played in five games this season, registering five tackles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.