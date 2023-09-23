Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

$100,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen from parking lot at Chicago Bears' stadium

No arrests have been made, nor was the theft caught on camera

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Police are investigating a burglary that took place at Soldier Field in which $100,000 worth of lawn equipment were stolen.

Lawn mowers and other equipment were taken from a parking lot at the home of the Chicago Bears sometime overnight Wednesday.

Stadium spokesperson Luca Serra said the equipment, which belongs to a subcontractor, was wedged between a trailer and a fence.

Soldier Field exterior

Soldier Field during a pre-season game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago.  (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The burglar(s) tore out the fence and took the equipment, Serra says.

Security footage did not record the theft, and no arrests have been made.

It's been a rough week for the Bears. Earlier this week, quarterback Justin Fields initially placed blame for his poor play on "coaching." He later walked back his comments in an impromptu media session, saying they had been taken out of context.

Soldier Field, built in 1924, home of the Chicago Bears since 1971, on March 2, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Later, safety Jaquan Brisker liked a post that quoted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in which he called the team "trash." He later said it was a motivational tactic.

Defense coordinator Alan Williams also resigned to focus on "my health and my family." It was rumored that authorities had raided Halas Hall, the Bears' facility, in connection with Williams. However, a Bears spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the reports were false. 

Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp

Halas Hall is seen during the Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2022, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.  (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bears are huge underdogs this weekend, and understandably so. After going 3-14 last season, they have lost their first two games this season, and they have a date with the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.