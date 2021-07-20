Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Tom Cotton: Americans do not believe that some races are inherently oppressive

Senator Tom Cotton introduces the Stop CRT Act and encourages Americans to fight against critical race theory on 'The Story'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Cotton: Victory for sanity and racial equality Video

Sen. Cotton: Victory for sanity and racial equality

Republican Arkansas senator discusses his fight to end critical race theory on 'The Story'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., says Americans want a country that is colorblind about critical race theory and subscribes to what Dr. Martin Luther King said in his "I Have a Dream" speech in an interview Tuesday on ‘The Story.’

SEN. TOM COTTON: Martha, this is a small victory on behalf of sanity and racial equality in our country. 35,000 Americans contacted the Biden administration and said do not hijack a bipartisan civics program to try to advocate for Critical Race Theory. The idea that some races are inherently oppressive, and our founding documents are systematically racist, that’s not what Americans believe. Americans want a country that is colorblind and subscribes to what Dr. Martin Luther King said in his dream speech. That we should judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. 

Now I do say it’s a small victory because I worry that the Department of Education is still going to try to smuggle this in. And the Biden administration is still allowing this in federal agencies. The Biden administration is promoting it too much in the military. Military contractors are still promoting it. That’s why I have legislation that would ban federal funding for it in the school and the military and it would shine a bright light on it for the defense contractors with this as well.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Sen. Tom Cotton introduces bill to defund critical race theory in schools Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.