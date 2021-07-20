Sen. Tom Cotton: Americans do not believe that some races are inherently oppressive

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., says Americans want a country that is colorblind about critical race theory and subscribes to what Dr. Martin Luther King said in his "I Have a Dream" speech in an interview Tuesday on ‘The Story.’

SEN. TOM COTTON: Martha, this is a small victory on behalf of sanity and racial equality in our country. 35,000 Americans contacted the Biden administration and said do not hijack a bipartisan civics program to try to advocate for Critical Race Theory. The idea that some races are inherently oppressive, and our founding documents are systematically racist, that’s not what Americans believe. Americans want a country that is colorblind and subscribes to what Dr. Martin Luther King said in his dream speech. That we should judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

Now I do say it’s a small victory because I worry that the Department of Education is still going to try to smuggle this in. And the Biden administration is still allowing this in federal agencies. The Biden administration is promoting it too much in the military. Military contractors are still promoting it. That’s why I have legislation that would ban federal funding for it in the school and the military and it would shine a bright light on it for the defense contractors with this as well.

