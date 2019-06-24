Giant whale shark lets Florida fisherman hitch a ride in amazing video

Florida fishermen captured amazing video of their swim with a 30-foot whale shark off the coast of Tampa Bay over the weekend.

Captain Robert Holzinger told FOX13 Tampa he was spearfishing with a friend 30 miles out when they spotted the whale shark. The friends jumped in the water, which was about 80 feet deep, to record the “gentle giant.” Holzinger said they spent about an hour swimming with it.

The shark was estimated to be 20 feet long but Holzinger later told FOX4 the beast was 30 feet. He said the shark was friendly and allowed him to pet it.

Holzinger wrote on Facebook that he hoped that there would also be cobia – a scavenger fish that follows larger animals – but there weren’t any.

“When we realized there wasn't we decided to swim and hang out with him for a while,” he told FOX13 Tampa. “It was truly a gift to be able to see and experience something like that.”

The endangered whale shark is the largest type of shark – and largest of all fishes – and can be found in tropical waters, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They can weigh as much as 11 tons and stretch as long as 40 feet long.

The filter feeders typically eat plankton and are described as “gentle giants” that “sometimes allow swimmers to hitch a ride,” according to National Geographic.