SEE IT: Giant great white shark stuns fisherman during real-life ‘Jaws’ moment

By Tamar Lapin | New York Post
Jeff Crilly was out on his boat the “Big Nutz Required II” with some pals Monday when a great white shark swam up to the stem of the boat and grabbed a bag of chum, in a tale reminiscent of the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws.”

“Whoah! This thing is huge!” the group can be heard yelling in a video of the incident posted by Crilly on Facebook.

They continue to cry “holy sh-t!” as the beast approaches and circles the boat, rearing its nose to chow down on a yellow bag of chum.

“Dude that was the coolest f–ing thing I’ve ever seen, oh my God, dude! Once in a lifetime man,” one of the fishermen shouts as the others laugh and cheer in disbelief.

Crilly didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Post but told the Asbury Park Press the five-man fishing crew was about 30 miles southeast of Manasquan Inlet when the shark approached.

He thinks the predator must have been more than half the size of his 31-foot Bertram sport boat and weighed approximately 2,000 pounds.

“We’ve fished for sharks a lot and never seen anything like that. We were amazed by how big it was,” Crilly said.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.