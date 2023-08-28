Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asteroids

Videos capture fireball meteor lighting up Colorado’s early morning skies

Objects that cause fireballs usually aren’t large enough to survive passage through Earth’s atmosphere intact

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Videos capture meteor lighting up Colorado’s skies Video

Videos capture meteor lighting up Colorado’s skies

Footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the meteor flying above Broomfield, Colorado (Credit: Edward Harrell via Storyful).

Doorbell and security camera footage captured a meteor lighting up Colorado’s skies in the early morning hours of Sunday. 

The spectacle was spotted all over Colorado and a few other places in the United States, as recorded by the American Meteor Society

meteor colorado

A fiery meteor spotted over Broomfield, Colorado. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital has obtained footage by weather enthusiast Edward Hurrell showing the fiery meteor around 3:30 a.m. flying across the sky in Broomfield, about a 25-minute drive north of Denver

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER PEAKS THIS WEEKEND WITH IDEAL CONDITIONS

Other videos circulating online show the meteor flashing brightly before breaking up into smaller pieces and fading from view. 

Per NASA, fireballs and "bolides" are exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a wide area. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Objects that cause fireballs usually aren’t large enough to survive passage through Earth’s atmosphere intact.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 