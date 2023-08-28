Videos capture fireball meteor lighting up Colorado’s early morning skies

Doorbell and security camera footage captured a meteor lighting up Colorado’s skies in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The spectacle was spotted all over Colorado and a few other places in the United States, as recorded by the American Meteor Society.

Fox News Digital has obtained footage by weather enthusiast Edward Hurrell showing the fiery meteor around 3:30 a.m. flying across the sky in Broomfield, about a 25-minute drive north of Denver.

Other videos circulating online show the meteor flashing brightly before breaking up into smaller pieces and fading from view.

Per NASA, fireballs and "bolides" are exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a wide area.

Objects that cause fireballs usually aren’t large enough to survive passage through Earth’s atmosphere intact.