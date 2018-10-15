'UFO spotted' in Asia? Bizarre lights seen over China baffle onlookers

Mysterious lights were spotted in China last week, leaving onlookers to wonder what they were and some even questioned if they were UFOs from another planet.

The lights began appearing over several different parts of the country, including Beijing, Chongqing, Shanxi and Inner Mongolia at approximately 6:45 p.m. local time, The Daily Mail reported. Several videos of the bizarre lights were posted to Weibo, a micro-blogging site in China similar to Twitter, with several wondering what it could be.

"Aliens are coming!" said one Weibo user, according to the Mail. Another asked: "Is the UFO leaving China after celebrating its national holiday?'

People Daily's China, the largest newspaper group in China, said experts believe the lights are likely related to "high-altitude aircraft" and the streaks that were left behind by them.

Still, not everyone on social media was convinced.

One Twitter user appeared to question whether the recent lights over California and Arizona might be related to the lights over China.

"So the 1st picture is of a ‘UFO Sighting’ in China," the person tweeted. "The 2nd picture is from a couple months ago when they “launched a rocket in California” and the 3rd picture was taken tonight from Phoenix AZ. See any similarities?"

UFO expert Nigel Watson told The Daily Mail that the footage looked like that of a rocket motor tail.

In December 2017, a SpaceX launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base over Los Angeles sparked fears of an alien invasion. The rocket's contrail of water vapor became illuminated by the Sun and caused concern.