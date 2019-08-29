Two-headed turtle spotted on South Carolina beach: 'We thought we had seen it all'

Twice the body parts, twice the cuteness.

A two-headed spotted turtle hatchling was found on Hilton Head Island, S.C. on Wednesday, Fox 46 Charlotte reports.

Non-profit Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island posted the adorable picture to Facebook Wednesday, adding in the caption that although the mutation is more common in reptiles, it's still very rare.

GREEN TURTLES ARE DYING BECAUSE THEY'RE EATING PLASTIC THAT LOOKS LIKE FOOD

"We thought we had seen it all during this very busy season on Sea Turtle Patrol! Yesterday on patrol during a nest inventory this bicephalic hatchling was discovered," Sea Turtle Patrol wrote.

The organization added that the two-headed baby sea turtle was found during nest inventory. The turtles, who are named Squirt and Crush, were released back into the ocean.

Sea turtle hatching season is in full swing and experts warn that artificial lighting, such as those from home lights, smartphones and cameras, pose a great risk to the species.

