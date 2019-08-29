Trump establishes Space Command, defends US interest in space

President Trump formally announced the re-establishment of the U.S. Space Command on Thursday after a 17-year absence as his administration focuses on concerns about the vulnerability of U.S. satellites.

"Just as we have recognized land, air, sea and cyber as vital warfighting domains, we will now treat space an independent region overseen by a new unified geographic combatant command," Trump said during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden.

The Senate confirmed Air Force Gen. John Raymond to lead U.S. Space Command this past June. The command is expected to draw on other parts of the armed forces.

Space Command existed from 1985 to 2002 when it was dissolved as part of the government's post-9/11 reorganization.

The renewed focus on space reflects concerns about the disruption of American satellites from Chinese or Russian weapons.

