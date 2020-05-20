Tomb of Iron Age 'princess' adorned with jewelry discovered

The tomb of an Iron Age woman adorned with jewelry has been discovered in France.

The discovery was made by experts from the archaeological research organization Inrap at Saint-Vulbas in eastern France. The tomb is part of a burial complex that dates back to the first half of the eighth century B.C.

Measuring almost 9.4 feet by 3.6 feet, the tomb has been revealing its secrets. “On its bottom, five rollers are positioned so as to wedge a wooden container in which the body of the deceased has been previously deposited,” Inrap explained, in a statement. “Inside the coffin, the deceased, a mature woman, was laid on her back, arms beside her body, dressed and adorned with her jewelry.”

STONE BLOCK WITH MYSTERIOUS 12,000-YEAR-OLD ENGRAVINGS DISCOVERED AT PREHISTORIC HUNTING SITE

The woman wears a bracelet on each wrist and a belt on her hips. “The bracelets are made of glass beads, blue to blue-green in color and decorated with light-colored threads, alternating with large series of discoid copper alloy beads,” explained Inrap. The belt, which was probably leather, is closed by a copper alloy clip.

On account of her elaborate burial items, the woman has been described as a “princess” in some media reports.

Archaeologists have made other fascinating discoveries in France during recent years. Last year, experts uncovered a mysterious carved stone block at a prehistoric hunting site.

FRENCH OFFICIALS SAY CENTURIES-OLD INSCRIPTION ON ROCK IS A 'MYSTERY,' OFFER REWARD TO DECIPHER IT

Also last year, a village in Brittany offered a reward to anyone who can decipher a strange inscription on a centuries-old rock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2018, archaeologists announced the discovery of 12,000-year-old cave drawings in eastern France.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia and Madeline Farber contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers