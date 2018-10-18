Titanic ghost spotted? Couple ‘photobombed' by supposed captain of ill-fated ship at famous pub

A couple were left spooked after they claim they were photobombed by the ghost of the captain of the Titantic when they visited a Belfast bar.

Cheryl and Luke Arkless, both 34, were on a trip to Belfast in Northern Ireland when they decided to visit the Robinsons pub – a bar famed for its memorabilia from the doomed ship.

But after the Devon couple snapped a romantic shot together they were horrified to spot a ghostly face right behind them – which they believe bears a great resemblance to the ship’s captain, Edward John Smith.

Cake maker Cheryl, a mum-of-two, said: “My mother in law took three photos of my husband and I, all of them within seconds.

“It was a bit cold at our backs, but we didn’t see or feel anyone behind us.

“It was only when we flew back to England and when I was looking at the photos that I noticed something blurry.

“I called my husband and he said it was probably a person walking behind us very fast.

“But the thing is, everything around us is crystal clear apart from that blur.

“I was very skeptical at first but now I really think it looks like a man.

“There is a strong Titanic background in the bar, and the more you look at the more he resembles the captain.

“On the right hand side behind us a band was playing, so he looks as if he is watching the band.”

Cheryl and Luke visited Belfast with his parents over the summer and had met some friends for a few drinks on July 29, when the picture was taken.

The second bar they visited was the Robinsons, a pub famous for its Titanic vibe as it features items recovered from the wreckage including letters and postcards written on board, first and second class china used on all White Star Line vessels and a Philomena doll.

The image has just been released for the first time after Cheryl enlisted the help of ghost-hunting group Paranormal Investigations UK, who analyzed the picture and ran a series of tests to confirm it was genuine.

Cheryl added: “I was intrigued, I simply wanted some answers.

“When I got the report back from Paranormal Investigations UK I was freaked out, as they said the picture was 100 percent unexplained.

“I was left with more questions than answers.

“I phoned Robinsons to tell them what happened, but they said nothing like it had been reported before.

“My children were fascinated – I showed them the photo and explained to them that whatever is in that photo is not meant to be there and then we all watched Titanic together- they didn’t know what it was or that it was a real ship.

“After watching the film, my daughter Yasmin pointed out the face in the picture saying ‘look mum, it’s the Captain’.

“I literally got goosebumps, because I had not told them anything about it looking like the captain.

“I was excited and creeped out at the same time – she is adamant is the captain in the picture."

This story originally appeared in The Sun.