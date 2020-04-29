Terrifying Spinosaurus had powerful tail, becoming first known dinosaur to live underwater

Researchers have discovered that Spinosaurus aegyptiacus, the terrifying aquatic dinosaur that lived 100 million years ago, had a powerful tail that enabled it to live underwater, making it the first known dinosaur to do so.

The study notes Spinosaurus had a "tail with an unexpected and unique shape" made up of "extremely tall neural spines and elongate chevrons, which forms a large, flexible fin-like organ capable of extensive lateral excursion."

“This is a remarkable discovery that fundamentally changes our understanding of the Spinosaurus. It was actually an aquatic hunter-killer that lived in the water," one of the study's co-authors, David Unwin, said in a statement.

“Not only did dinosaurs dominate the land and take to the air as birds, they even went back into the water and became the top predators there as well," Unwin added. "The discovery of Spinosaurus’ fin-like tail is a game changing discovery for us.”

A skeleton of the Spinosaurus, which was featured in "Jurassic Park III," was discovered in the Kem Kem river beds. This area in the present-day Sahara was recently described as "arguably the most dangerous place in the history of planet Earth."

Along with Spinosaurus, fossils from the three largest predatory dinosaurs have been discovered at Kem Kem, which was comprised of a vast river system 100 million years ago. These include the sabre-toothed Carcharodontosaurus, which was over 26 feet long and the raptor Deltadromeus, which was around 26 feet in length.

“This dinosaur was actively pursuing prey in open water, not just standing in the shallows waiting for fish to swim by," the study's lead author, Dr. Nizar Ibrahim said in the statement.

Despite the fact that mosasaurs and plesiosaurs terrorized the ancient oceans of the planet, they are not considered dinosaurs.

The research has been published in the scientific journal Nature.

