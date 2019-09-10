Expand / Collapse search
Moon
Get set for 'spooky' Friday 13th Harvest Moon

By James Rogers | Fox News
Skywatchers are in for a spooky treat later this week thanks to the full moon known as the Harvest Moon.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the beginning of fall or the autumnal Equinox.

The Harvest Moon will reach its peak on Sept. 14 at 12.33 a.m. EDT, says the Old Farmer’s Almanac. “For the best view, look skyward on the night of the 13th – Friday the 13th, no less!” it says.

The full moon is named after the harvest season with which it coincides.

“Farmers can work late into the night by the light of this Moon,” explained NASA, in a blog post. “The Harvest Moon is an old European name for this full Moon; the Oxford English Dictionary cites the year 1706 for the first published use of the name ‘Harvest Moon’."

The full Harvest moon rises over the ruins of St Michael's Church, a scheduled monument on the top of Burrow Mump on Oct. 5, 2017 in Somerset, England - File Photo.

The full Harvest moon rises over the ruins of St Michael's Church, a scheduled monument on the top of Burrow Mump on Oct. 5, 2017 in Somerset, England - File Photo. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

“These next several nights – September 12, 13 and 14, 2019 – look for a full-looking moon to light up the nighttime sky from dusk till dawn,” explains EarthSky. “Depending on where you live worldwide, this upcoming full moon will fall on Friday, September 13, or Saturday, September 14.”

EarthSky notes that this Harvest Moon is also known as a micro moon, or mini-moon given that it is the farthest and smallest full moon of the year.

A passenger aircraft descends towards Heathrow Airport with a full moon seen behind, in west London - File Photo

A passenger aircraft descends towards Heathrow Airport with a full moon seen behind, in west London - File Photo (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Earlier this year skywatchers enjoyed a rare ‘super blood Moon’ as the Earth’s natural satellite turned a stunning shade of red.

