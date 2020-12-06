Expand / Collapse search
NASA
Published

SpaceX launches space station supply mission

The Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center

By James Rogers | Fox News
SpaceX has launched an uncrewed rocket on a cargo-carrying mission to the International Space Station.

The Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 11:17 a.m. ET on Sunday.

NASA STARTS ASSEMBLING ARTEMIS SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM ROCKET

The CRS-21 mission lifted off from Kennedy Space Center.

The CRS-21 mission lifted off from Kennedy Space Center. (NASA TV)

The mission is SpaceX’s 21st resupply flight to the space station.

“The mission will deliver more than 6,400 pounds of supplies, equipment, and critical materials to support dozens of science and research experiments that will take place during Expeditions 64 and 65,” NASA said in a blog post.

The cargo capsule is expected to reach the space station Monday, joining the other Dragon that delivered four astronauts last month.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

