SpaceX Falcon 9 launches EarthCARE satellite to study heating and cooling in Earth's atmosphere

SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer (EarthCARE) satellite to low-Earth orbit on Tuesday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

EarthCARE's mission, developed by the European Space Agency and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, is to study the role that clouds and aerosols play in heating and cooling Earth's atmosphere, according to the ESA.

This was the seventh flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, according to SpaceX.

Earlier on Tuesday, another SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.