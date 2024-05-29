Expand / Collapse search
Spaceflight

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches EarthCARE satellite to study heating and cooling in Earth's atmosphere

SpaceX Falcon 9 also launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit

Associated Press
Published
SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the EarthCARE satellite, which will study clouds and aerosols in the Earth's atmosphere, into orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. (Credit: SpaceX / Associated Press)

SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer (EarthCARE) satellite to low-Earth orbit on Tuesday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

EarthCARE's mission, developed by the European Space Agency and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, is to study the role that clouds and aerosols play in heating and cooling Earth's atmosphere, according to the ESA.

The EarthCARE satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force base in Lompoc, California. A trail of smoke and fire can be seen behind it against the blue sky.

The EarthCARE satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force base in Lompoc, California, on May 28, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

This was the seventh flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, according to SpaceX.

Earlier on Tuesday, another SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.