Michelin-starred chef to bring food and fine dining to new heights: in space

A Michelin-starred chef is set to bring a new meaning to "elevating" a dish in 2025 — by serving a meal on the edge of space.

Rasmus Munk, 33, of Denmark, has partnered with the Florida-based space tourism startup Space Perspective and will bring fine dining to a place it has never been before: 100,000 feet above sea level.

Munk and six guests will board Space Perspective's "Spaceship Neptune" for what is sure to be a literal and figurative out-of-this-world "immersive dining experience," the Associated Press reported.

The menu will be "inspired by the impact of space innovation." It will be cooked aboard Spaceship Neptune, said the AP; Munk will serve it himself.

"We want to tell stories through the food," Munk told the Associated Press. "We … want to talk and highlight some of the research that's been done through the last 60 years."

Being aboard Spaceship Neptune "will make an even stronger impact" on the diners, he added.

The menu will include "glow-in-dark stars made from aerogel and jellyfish protein," said the Associated Press.

It may also include "an edible piece of space junk from a satellite," said Munk.

Climate change will also be a topic of conversation aboard Spaceship Neptune, said Munk.

"And then, we want to talk about some of the things [happening] on the planet," he told the AP. "From deforestation to temperatures rising and the garbage in our seas."

Munk is the chef and co-owner of Alchemist, located in Denmark.

The restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars in 2020, and in 2023 it ranked as the fifth-best restaurant in the world, the AP said.

The entire meal and journey will last about six hours, Space Perspective told the Associated Press.

The Spaceship Neptune's journey will take two hours to ascend to 100,000 feet above sea level, where it will remain for two hours.

The descent will also then take two hours, says its website.

While extremely high up, Spaceship Neptune does not technically reach "space," the AP noted. "Space" is defined as the "Karman line" at the edge of the Earth's atmosphere, which is 62 miles from Earth.

Tickets for the experience will cost $495,000 — more than triple the normal $125,000 price for a ride on Spaceship Neptune.

Space Perspective intends on beginning commercial flights of Spaceship Neptune in 2025, says its website.

The capsule has a capacity of "Eight Explorers and the Space Perspective Captain," the site noted.

Unlike a rocket, Spaceship Neptune is powered by a giant "SpaceBalloon" that is 18,000,000 cubic feet when fully expanded.

"That means if a football stadium could fly, it would be able to float around inside a fully-inflated SpaceBalloon," it also said.

The balloon is inflated with hydrogen. Prior to launch, the "SpaceBalloon" will stand more than 700 feet tall, said Space Perspective.

Prospective passengers also should not worry about the "SpaceBalloon" popping, the Space Perspectives website said.

"The SpaceBalloon is a well-tested technology that has been flown by NASA and other governments over 1,000 times, so it is inherently safe."

As it is a "zero-pressure" balloon, it cannot pop.

"In the unlikely event there is a hole in the balloon envelope, it simply descends very slowly and floats down to a safe landing."

If, somehow, something were to go wrong, Spaceship Neptune is equipped with a "Reserve Descent System between the capsule and the balloon," said Space Perspective.

This is a parachute system similar to those used to return payloads and other capsules from space to earth, they said.

