Solar eclipse quiz: Test how much you know about the 2024 spectacle

On Monday, millions of people around the U.S. will be able to see the moment that the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.

This celestial phenomenon is referred to as a solar eclipse — and another total solar eclipse isn't expected for another 20 years.

Because of this, Americans everywhere are gathering together to view the moon's shadow being cast onto the Earth.

Take this solar eclipse quiz and see how much you know about the upcoming event.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A solar eclipse is when the moon does what?</h3><ul><li>Passes between the sun and Earth</li><li>Passes around the sun</li><li>Passes around the Earth</li><li>Stops moving for 10 seconds</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A solar eclipse can only occur during a what?</h3><ul><li>Full moon</li><li>Waxing crescent</li><li>New moon</li><li>Moon age</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>This will be the first total solar eclipse in how many years?</h3><ul><li>2 years</li><li>3 years</li><li>6 years</li><li>7 years</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Solar eclipses happen during every new moon —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>First contact from the solar eclipse will be in which state?</h3><ul><li>Michigan</li><li>Ohio</li><li>Texas</li><li>Florida</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The centerline of the solar eclipse will cross through how many states?</h3><ul><li>10</li><li>15</li><li>20</li><li>25</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How long will the totality of the solar eclipse last?</h3><ul><li>1 minute 28 seconds</li><li>2 minutes 28 seconds</li><li>3 minutes 28 seconds</li><li>4 minutes 28 seconds</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The total eclipse is which of the following?</h3><ul><li>Total lunar eclipse</li><li>Total solar eclipse</li><li>Total earth eclipse</li><li>Total moon eclipse</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The temperature will get hotter during the eclipse —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many years does it take for a solar eclipse to happen again in the same location?</h3><ul><li>300 years</li><li>375 years</li><li>400 years</li><li>425 years</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How far does the Earth move from the moon each year?</h3><ul><li>1 inch</li><li>1 yard</li><li>1 mile</li><li>1 light year</li></ul></section>



