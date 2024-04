Solar eclipse quiz: Test how much you know about the 2024 spectacle

On Monday, millions of people around the U.S. will be able to see the moment that the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.

This celestial phenomenon is referred to as a solar eclipse — and another total solar eclipse isn't expected for another 20 years.

Because of this, Americans everywhere are gathering together to view the moon's shadow being cast onto the Earth.

Take this solar eclipse quiz and see how much you know about the upcoming event.

A solar eclipse is when the moon does what? Passes between the sun and Earth

Passes around the sun

Passes around the Earth

Stops moving for 10 seconds A solar eclipse can only occur during a what? Full moon

Waxing crescent

New moon

Moon age This will be the first total solar eclipse in how many years? 2 years

3 years

6 years

7 years Solar eclipses happen during every new moon — true or false? True

False First contact from the solar eclipse will be in which state? Michigan

Ohio

Texas

Florida The centerline of the solar eclipse will cross through how many states? 10

15

20

25 How long will the totality of the solar eclipse last? 1 minute 28 seconds

2 minutes 28 seconds

3 minutes 28 seconds

4 minutes 28 seconds The total eclipse is which of the following? Total lunar eclipse

Total solar eclipse

Total earth eclipse

Total moon eclipse The temperature will get hotter during the eclipse — true or false? True

False How many years does it take for a solar eclipse to happen again in the same location? 300 years

375 years

400 years

425 years How far does the Earth move from the moon each year? 1 inch

1 yard

1 mile

1 light year



To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.