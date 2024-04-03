Solar eclipse quiz: Test how much you know about the 2024 spectacle

Indonesian women use protective glasses to watch solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The lucky few in the path of the hybrid solar eclipse would either get plunged into the darkness of a total eclipse or see a "ring of fire" as the sun peeks out from behind the moon. ((AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana))
On Monday, millions of people around the U.S. will be able to see the moment that the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.
This celestial phenomenon is referred to as a solar eclipse — and another total solar eclipse isn't expected for another 20 years.
Because of this, Americans everywhere are gathering together to view the moon's shadow being cast onto the Earth.
Take this solar eclipse quiz and see how much you know about the upcoming event.
Gabriele Regalbuto is an SEO editor at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.