Sinkhole in Rome reveals ancient imperial pavement

A sinkhole that appeared near the famous Pantheon in Rome has revealed an ancient imperial pavement.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that the seven blocks were found about 8.2 feet below cobblestones in front of the Pantheon. They date back to 27 to 25 B.C., according to the report.

In a statement, officials said that ancient paving stones were first discovered in the area in the 1990s.

Rome continues to reveal new aspects of its rich history. Earlier this year, for example, a shrine dedicated to Romulus, the city’s legendary founder, was discovered during an excavation of the Roman forum.

Last year a separate study revealed that parts of the famous ancient city were built on timber imported from what is now France.

