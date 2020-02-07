Sharks do ‘pipi’ dance in shallow water, video reveals

Twenty tawny sharks were seen wriggling in shallow water on the beach in Australia.

Local resident William Bero, who filmed the scene and posted the footage to YouTube, told a news site called Tropic Now that the sharks tend to visit beaches on Mer Island to perform this "dance" as they feast on small clams dug up by their movements.

Those clams are known as pipis and they're buried in wet sand.

Tawny sharks, which are also known as nurse sharks or rusty sharks, can grow to be up to 10 feet long, and their diet includes sea snakes, fish, clams and urchins, according to the Florida Museum.

“What happens is they sit and wait for the pipi shells to come up,” Bero explained to the local news site. “When the tide is at a particular point, the pipi shells emerge.”

Bero also explained that his family, which was about to go fishing, doesn't disturb or try to capture the sharks.

“Sharks are totems for families on the Murray Islands," Bero said. “We have respect for everything around us, it’s all there for our appreciation and not to destroy or over-fish or do any harm."

