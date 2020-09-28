Seal pup spotted 'laughing' on golden beach

Everyone needs a good laugh now and then — even seals.

A wildlife photographer has taken a remarkable image of a seal pup that appears to be "laughing" on a beach in England, British news agency SWNS reports.

Amateur wildlife photographer Wayne Havenhand took the image a few days ago on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, England, telling the news outlet how happy he was with the picture.

"I was trying to get a shot of a pup pulling a face," Havenhand, 53, said. "Everyone says it looks like the seal is giving a big belly laugh - it's nice to have a laugh in these times."

Havenhand, who recently took images of two other seals on the beach that were eerily reminiscent of a famous movie scene, added he needed to stay on top of the mammal's movements because of how quick they are.

"I had to constantly keep my eye into the camera whenever they make movement, because you get a split second to capture them pulling faces like this."

In July, a wild seal was spotted off the English coast begging tourists for food near the small naval port at Dartmouth, Devon.

One month later, a seal went viral after an amateur photographer snapped an image of the modest mammal covering its face with its flipper.

