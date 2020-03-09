Runner jogs ‘above the clouds' in stunning video and photo

What an epic view.

A woman in Italy was captured on video jogging above the clouds.

In the video, Petra Cola, 24, runs along a ridge, with a vast expanse of clouds just beneath her.

The video and image seem almost supernatural.

''I’m a mountain lover and I love outdoor sports," Cola told SWNS.

"I saw this location and just knew I had to get it on film. The clouds made me feel like I was running in heaven," she added.

Cola is a social media content creator, according to the news agency.

