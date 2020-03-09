Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SCIENCE
Published

Runner jogs ‘above the clouds' in stunning video and photo

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

What an epic view.

A woman in Italy was captured on video jogging above the clouds.

In the video, Petra Cola, 24, runs along a ridge, with a vast expanse of clouds just beneath her.

The video and image seem almost supernatural.

JUPITER'S GREAT RED SPOT SEEN AS AMAZING WORK OF ART

Watch: Runner jogs above the cloudsVideo

''I’m a mountain lover and I love outdoor sports," Cola told SWNS.

"I saw this location and just knew I had to get it on film. The clouds made me feel like I was running in heaven," she added.

Amazing footage captured a woman jogging high above the clouds. (SWNS)

Amazing footage captured a woman jogging high above the clouds. (SWNS) (Petra Cola/SWNS)

Cola is a social media content creator, according to the news agency.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP