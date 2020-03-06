Jupiter's Great Red Spot seen as amazing work of art

Jupiter's Great Red Spot just got a makeover.

An artist named Mik Petter created this colorful, digital artwork with data from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

According to the space agency, the art form -- which is called fractals -- uses mathematical formulas to create art with an infinite variety of form, detail, color and light.

The swirling atmospheric zones in and around the Great Red Spot are shown by the artist’s use of brightly colored fractals.

"Vibrant colors of various tints and hues, combined with the almost organic-seeming shapes, make this image seem to be a colorized and crowded petri dish of microorganisms, or a close-up view of microscopic and wildly-painted seashells," NASA said in a statement.

The original JunoCam image was photographed on July 10, 2017, at 10:10 p.m. EDT, as the Juno spacecraft performed its seventh close flyby of Jupiter.

The spacecraft captured the image from about 8,648 miles above the tops of the clouds of the planet.

