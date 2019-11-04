Rare Red Sox World Series Championship baseball signed by Babe Ruth goes up for auction

The Sultan of Swat is still a big hit with collectors.

A rare baseball from the 1915 World Series champions Boston Red Sox signed by baseball legend and Hall of Famer Babe Ruth could be worth as much as $50,000 when it goes up for auction next month.

Auction house Leland's is selling the baseball, which comes from the family of former Red Sox player Dick Hoblitzel, along with several other pieces of baseball memorabilia at its Fall 2019 Classic Auction, which runs through Dec. 6.

The auction house said the rare ball is signed by Ruth and has 27 other autographs, including from Hall of Famer Tris Speaker and several other Red Sox players.

"This fantastic ball anchors a collection from Hoblitzell’s family that also includes game balls and Hoblitzell’s personal World Series programs," Leland's said in a statement, adding that Hoblitzell was Ruth's roommate while the team was on the road.

The ball "features a clear and visible Babe Ruth signature signed 'Ruth' on the sweet spot in 3 of 10 ink," Leland's wrote in the listing. It has a pre-sale estimate of at least $50,000, according to a Leland's spokesman.

In addition to the rare Ruth-signed ball, Leland's is also auctioning off several hard-to-find baseball cards, including "the only recognized Ruth rookie" card.



"Considered one of the most prized possessions in the card collecting hobby, the [1916 M101-5 Sporting News blank back #151] card depicts Ruth in pitching follow-through from his stint with the Red Sox," Leland's added in the release.

Also up for auction in the self-described "multi-million dollar card auction" is a 1917 Collins-McCarthy (E135) set, believed to be the first baseball card set sold publicly, as well as the 1911-36 Zeenut collection.

Several other baseball-related items are included in the auction, notably, a "Shoeless” Joe Jackson signed voucher. Jackson, who was part of the infamous 1919 Black Sox scandal, was "illiterate and rarely signed anything, making his autographs among the scarcest in sports," Leland's added.

Other items related to the Black Sox scandal up for sale include 1919 World Series tickets, a 1919 White Sox season pass, autographs, handwritten letters and more.

Memorabilia from baseball buff and actor Charlie Sheen will also go up for sale.

The Cleveland Indians cap worn by Sheen’s Ricky Vaughan character in the baseball movie "Major League," as well as the game-used ball in the scene where Vaughan strikes out an opposing hitter with a 101 mph fastball are up for sale.

Pre-sale estimates for both the cap and ball are between $5,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Another Sheen-related item, the standard military issue Timex watch worn by his Chris Taylor character in “Platoon" will also go up for sale. Prior to becoming an actor, Sheen played baseball in high school, having pitched and played shortstop, according to a 2011 ESPN article.

Ruth memorabilia is among the most valuable in the sports collectible industry. In May, a 1916 Babe Ruth baseball card sold at auction for over $130,000 after it was discovered in a $25 piano. Two months prior, a separate Ruth card worth at least $1.5 million went up for auction.

