'Rare' newborn white reindeer spotted in England

Maybe there's no need for a red nose to be considered the most famous reindeer of all.

A "rare" white reindeer was born just a few weeks ago at a ranch near Yeovil, Somerset, England, British news agency South West News Service reports. Appropriately given the moniker "Blitzen," the calf was born alongside its sister, Donner.

"It's very rare to see a white calf anywhere in the world -- let alone in Somerset," said Sarah Sutton, of Somerset Reindeer Ranch.

Blitzen was born on April 28 and since then, the miniature mammal has been walking around, playing and eating with its family.

Unlike other animals that have white pigmentation, white reindeers are not albino. Instead, they have a mutation that causes their fur to lose its pigment.

One such white reindeer was spotted in December 2018 by Norwegian photographer Mads Nordsveen, Fox News previously reported.

Another white stag was reported in Mala, Sweden, in 2016, the New York Daily News reported. Some Scandinavian traditions regard the sighting of a white reindeer a certain sign of good luck.

