Rare albino hedgehog found in backyard

A rare albino hedgehog discovered in a backyard in California has a new home.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services found "Nic" on Sept. 13 and took the tiny critter into its care, according to Fox 11.

"Our team fell in love with the little, spiny-coated buddy and nicknamed it "Nic," short for one of the world's most famous hedgehogs, Sonic," the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in a post online. Sonic, of course, is the long-lived video game character.

Hedgehogs are illegal to own in California, so the agency sent Nic to MeoowzResQ, a rescue partner organizations that has a permit to care for exotic pets.

A video posted by the shelter on Facebook shows Nic getting plenty of attention and care from workers.

Nic will not be available for adoption, officials said.

