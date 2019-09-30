Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals
Published

Rare albino hedgehog found in backyard

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A rare albino hedgehog discovered in a backyard in California has a new home.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services found "Nic" on Sept. 13 and took the tiny critter into its care, according to Fox 11.

"Our team fell in love with the little, spiny-coated buddy and nicknamed it "Nic," short for one of the world's most famous hedgehogs, Sonic," the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in a post online. Sonic, of course, is the long-lived video game character.

AMAZING 'SHAPESHIFTER' ROBOTS COULD EXPLORE SATURN'S MOON TITAN

A rare albino hedgehog is seen in this screen grab from Riverside County Animal Services.

A rare albino hedgehog is seen in this screen grab from Riverside County Animal Services. (YouTube)

Hedgehogs are illegal to own in California, so the agency sent Nic to MeoowzResQ, a rescue partner organizations that has a permit to care for exotic pets.

A video posted by the shelter on Facebook shows Nic getting plenty of attention and care from workers.

Nic will not be available for adoption, officials said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)