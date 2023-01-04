Quadrantid meteor shower peaks as moon creates poor viewing conditions

The Quadrantid meteor shower, the first of the year and one of the best displays, was peaking Wednesday morning amid a bright moon and cloudy weather conditions.

The full moon will occur on Friday, bringing bright moonlight in the days ahead.

According to Space.com, the moon's shine has made it hard to see all but the very brightest meteors this year, which are most visible before the break of dawn.

Another obstacle is active weather this week over much of the U.S.

WALTER CUNNINGHAM, LAST SURVIVING NASA APOLLO 7 ASTRONAUT, DIES AT 90: 'TRUE HERO'

FOX Weather reported Tuesday that parts of western Texas could have a shot at a clear view.

According to NASA, the Quadrantids originate from the asteroid 2003 EH1.

The shower radiates from the northeast corner of the constellation Boötes, originally known as "Quadrans Muralis."

HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE IMAGE CAPTURES 'GLITTERING SWARM' OF STARS ABOUT 28,000 LIGHT-YEARS AWAY

Beginning in late December and running through Jan. 16, the Quadrantids peak for just a few hours.

As many as 200 Quadrantid meteors – and as few as 60 – can be seen per hour under perfect conditions.

They are also known for their bright fireball meteors and are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next year is expected to be a better viewing experience, but skywatchers can see the α-Centaurid meteor shower peak just before Valentine's Day.