WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Massive python swallows croc whole in ghastly pics

Not everyone is worried about watching their weight.

A photographer captured incredible images of an olive python swallowing an Australian freshwater crocodile whole.

Kayaker Martin Mueller snapped the remarkable photos and GG Wildlife Rescue, a nonprofit in Australia, shared them on its Facebook page on June 1.

"Amazing pictures of an olive python, Australis [sic] 2nd largest snake & Western Australia's largest having a feed on an Australian freshwater crocodile (crocodylus Johnstoni )," GG Wildlife wrote on its Facebook page. "These pictures were taken by Martin Muller while kyaking [sic]. Mt Isa Queensland."

News of the images was first reported by Live Science.

The olive python, which can reach up to 13 feet in length, is known to eat birds, mammals and other reptiles, including fruit bats and ducks, according to Pilabra Pythons, which handles commercial sales of snakes in Australia. It's also been known to eat larger reptiles, such as the aforementioned crocodile, though it does not always end well for the python.

The eating habits of pythons are well-known. They've been known to eat all kinds of prey, including each other. In May, a python, estimated to be between 11.5 and 13 feet in length, was found trying to eat an even larger python, but could not handle the meal and subsequently regurgitated it.

In 2017, it was reported that a 23-foot python in Indonesia swallowed a 25-year-old man whole. A Burmese python living in Florida's Everglades attempted to eat an alligator. However, it was found dead, burst open with the dead gator inside, National Geographic reported in 2006.

