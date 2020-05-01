Incredible pictures show flamingos flocking to Mumbai amid India’s coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Remarkable pictures show vast numbers of flamingos flocking to the Indian city of Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Hindustan Times reports that the birds are flocking to the city in massive numbers, taking advantage of the peace and quiet offered by a decline in human activity. The Bombay Natural History Society estimates that flamingo numbers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are up 25 percent from last year, according to the Hindustan Times. During the first week of April 2020, flamingo numbers surpassed 150,000, it reported.

Mumbai has been India’s most impacted city during the coronavirus pandemic. As of Friday morning, at least 35,043 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in India, resulting in at least 1,154 deaths.

Animals across the world have been taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown. Videos recently posted to Twitter by the National Park Service, for example, showed black bears at Yosemite National Park making the most of the absence of visitors during the pandemic.

In South America, cougars have been captured in the Chilean capital Santiago amid the city’s coronavirus lockdown. Wild animals have also taken to the streets of other cities as the world attempts to contain the pandemic.

Last month, hordes of starving monkeys were seen clashing in an ancient city in Thailand.

As of Friday morning, more than 3.27 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, at least 1,070,032 of which are in the U.S. The disease has accounted for at least 233,998 deaths around the world, including at least 63,019 people in the U.S.

