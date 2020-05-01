Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Incredible pictures show flamingos flocking to Mumbai amid India’s coronavirus lockdown

By James Rogers | Fox News
Remarkable pictures show vast numbers of flamingos flocking to the Indian city of Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Hindustan Times reports that the birds are flocking to the city in massive numbers, taking advantage of the peace and quiet offered by a decline in human activity. The Bombay Natural History Society estimates that flamingo numbers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are up 25 percent from last year, according to the Hindustan Times. During the first week of April 2020, flamingo numbers surpassed 150,000, it reported.

A flock of flamingos flies in a pond during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on April 20, 2020.

Mumbai has been India’s most impacted city during the coronavirus pandemic. As of Friday morning, at least 35,043 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in India, resulting in at least 1,154 deaths.

Animals across the world have been taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown. Videos recently posted to Twitter by the National Park Service, for example, showed black bears at Yosemite National Park making the most of the absence of visitors during the pandemic.

Flamingos are seen in huge numbers behind NRI colony in Talawe wetland, Nerul, during nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, on April 18, 2020, in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

In South America, cougars have been captured in the Chilean capital Santiago amid the city’s coronavirus lockdown. Wild animals have also taken to the streets of other cities as the world attempts to contain the pandemic.

Last month, hordes of starving monkeys were seen clashing in an ancient city in Thailand.

Flamingos are seen in huge numbers behind NRI colony in Talawe wetland, Nerul, during nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, on April 18, 2020 in Mumbai, India.

As of Friday morning, more than 3.27 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, at least 1,070,032 of which are in the U.S. The disease has accounted for at least 233,998 deaths around the world, including at least 63,019 people in the U.S.

