Nevada firefighters awoke Sunday to an unexpected surprise: three young bear cubs trapped inside a garbage bin.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District in Reno said on Facebook officials heard the “sound of a tipped over garbage bin” late Saturday night. The next morning, “an agitated momma bear could be seen watching over the bin.”

Together, three Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District employees worked to free the cubs. Ed Martin, a firefighter and paramedic, was in charge of opening the lid, while Captain Michael Trevino filmed the event. Patrick Walsh, an engineer with Truckee Meadows, “deterred the mother bear,” according to the fire protection district.

Eventually, three hesitant and skeptical young bear cubs slowly made their way out before darting off into a nearby wooded area.

The video posted by the fire protection district garnered more than 360,000 views, nearly 5,000 reactions and close to 400 comments by Friday morning.

“Everyday heroes! Thanks, fellas!” one Facebook user commented.

“Cutest cubs,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous creatures,” a third added.

The bears were likely trapped inside the bin while scavenging for food. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District warned bear sightings are more common “in the higher elevations” during fall and asked local residents to be “vigilant and ensure trash is locked up.”