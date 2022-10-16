NASA's Lucy spacecraft buzzes Earth on first anniversary of launch on mission to explore around Jupiter

NASA's Lucy spacecraft passed over the Earth's atmosphere this morning on the first anniversary of its launch.

It was lower than the International Space Station – just 220 miles above the Earth's surface – passing through satellites and debris and using procedures to avoid any potential collision.

Scientists also had to account for atmospheric drag when designing the flyby.

The satellite was first visible to skywatchers in Western Australia before disappearing into the Earth's shadow.

The 12-year-long mission, which launch on Oct. 16 of last year, is the first mission to the Jupiter asteroids.

The asteroids are in orbits around the sun and are the same distance as Jupiter.

NASA said the first gravity assist will place Lucy on a new trajectory for a two-year orbit, before it returns for another assist that gives Lucy the energy to cross the main asteroid belt.

Lucy will observe the asteroid Donaldjohanson before traveling into the Trojan asteroids.

The spacecraft will pass Eurybates, Queta, Polymele, Leucus and Orus.

Lucy's third gravity assist is targeted for 2030 which will send it near the Patroclus-Menoetius binary asteroid pair in the trailing Trojan asteroid swarm.

The agency noted that it would use Lucy's images of the Earth and moon as it flies by to calibrate its instruments.